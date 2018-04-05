Mass Polymerization Vs. Emulsion Polymerization: How to Get Purer ABS Resins

Traditionally, ABS resins have been made with a complicated, inconsistent emulsion batch process. Now, mass polymerization is changing the game with more efficiency and better end results. (Sponsored Content)

Traditionally, ABS has been made with a multi-step emulsion batch reaction process, sometimes demonstrating significant variability in the material from batch to batch. Perhaps more consequential, the emulsion process requires the use of several processing additives such as emulsifiers, salts and other VOCs.

With mass polymerization, resins are produced in a single, continuous process that uses very few process additives. This yields a much more consistent, purer product with less visible pigment. The combination of these attributes offers a variety of advantages in the processing of the material as well as in the properties of the final products.

