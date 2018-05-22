Preventing Equipment Failure: How to Maximize Vacuum Pump Uptime

These “smart” pumps are designed to use cloud-based analysis software to detect equipment issues long before they turn critical. (Sponsored Content)

Novatec PumpSense software uses sensors to track and compare collected data from vacuum conveying pumps to help prevent equipment downtime.

Vacuum conveying systems are often at the heart of a plastics processing operation. That’s why every second of downtime is detrimental, either for routine maintenance or as a result of equipment failure.

With Novatec’s PumpSense, sensors are attached to the pump, constantly measuring vacuum pressure, vibration and temperature. The sensor data is collected by a data hub and is then sent via router to cloud-based servers running MachineSense Crystalball analysis software.

The software tracks and compares the collected data against baseline values to determine overall pump operating health. Results are then transmitted to a phone or tablet with a user-friendly app where maintenance technicians can view the pump operating conditions in real time…READ MORE.