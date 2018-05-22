Preventing Equipment Failure: How to Maximize Vacuum Pump Uptime
These “smart” pumps are designed to use cloud-based analysis software to detect equipment issues long before they turn critical. (Sponsored Content)
Vacuum conveying systems are often at the heart of a plastics processing operation. That’s why every second of downtime is detrimental, either for routine maintenance or as a result of equipment failure.
With Novatec’s PumpSense, sensors are attached to the pump, constantly measuring vacuum pressure, vibration and temperature. The sensor data is collected by a data hub and is then sent via router to cloud-based servers running MachineSense Crystalball analysis software.
The software tracks and compares the collected data against baseline values to determine overall pump operating health. Results are then transmitted to a phone or tablet with a user-friendly app where maintenance technicians can view the pump operating conditions in real time…READ MORE.