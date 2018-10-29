Reduce Energy Costs with More Efficient Chiller Technology

Beyond primary plastics processing equipment, central process cooling systems are often overlooked. But the reality is that these systems can potentially lead to massive energy savings.

Dynamic Lift Controls can typically save an average of 25% reduction on part-load total chiller energy use at 50°F set point, but how much you save will depend on your plant’s specific environment as well as the season.

Most plastics processors with central process cooling systems don’t think much about that equipment, but they think a lot about their energy bills. And cost reduction initiatives usually focus on their primary processing equipment. If that’s you, there may be another target that could save a lot of money.

It’s your chiller.

Old cooling systems often run at full load whether you need it or not. But Thermal Care’s new “Dynamic Lift” control technology is able to dynamically adjust to process requirements based on the temperature of the outside air, the process heat load, and the peak efficiencies and performance points of the components in the chiller. Bottom line, it reduces energy consumption by up to 40%...READ MORE.