Smart Pumps Keep Your Vacuum Conveying Systems Running

Using advanced monitoring and diagnostic technology, these smart pumps can tell plastics processors when vacuum pumps need maintenance and identify what action is needed. (Sponsored Content)

All PumpSense models come fit with MachineSense technology that monitors the pump in operation, diagnoses out-of-conformance conditions, and provides maintenance advice on corrective action.

Many plastics processors depend mightily on their vacuum conveying systems, and there’s never a good time to have one down. Fortunately, self-monitoring equipment makes it much easier to achieve maximum uptime by identifying impending problems before they turn critical. Novatec’s PumpSense line of vacuums, for instance, is designed to identify issues and provide immediate advice for corrective action.

The key is using cloud-based diagnostic software to not only prevent equipment failure, but accurately predict when maintenance is needed. As a result, machines stay up running longer, without needing unnecessary time-based maintenance checks. Here’s how it works…READ MORE.