SPE Extrusion Holding Two Single- and Twin-Screw Minitecs

The Extrusion Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers is sponsoring two Minitecs on the docket for June. On Thursday, June 14, at Detroit’s IACMI Research Facility, SPE Extrusion Division will be holding a seminar on single and twin-screw extrusion theory, principles, tips and practices, with speakers from ACS Group, Compuplast, Dow, Davis-Standard, Leistritz, Teel Plastics, TW Womer, and more. The day will conclude with a tour of the IACMI (Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing innovation) facility in Detroit. Registration and conference details can be found here.

On Thursday, June 21, SPE Extrusion Division will be holding a single- and twin-screw seminar at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, in Marietta, Ga. with speakers from ACS Group, Cloeren, Coperion, Davis-Standard, Gneuss, Leistritz, and others. Registration and conference details for that event can be found here.