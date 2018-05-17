Taiwan Exhibits Outsized Presence at NPE2018

Taiwan is a large and growing player in the global plastics and rubber machinery market, and North America is an increasingly important destination for its equipment.

At NPE2018, David Chien, newly appointed director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, noted that Taiwan is now the 5th largest exporter of plastics machinery to the U.S.

Covering not quite 14,000 square miles—about 2000 square miles bigger than the state of Maryland—the country of Taiwan had an outsized presence at NPE2018. In total, nearly 80 exhibitors in Orlando came from Taiwan, with the majority—51—located in the South Hall.

David Chien, newly appointed director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami shared statistics and technology from the island nation at a special event during the show: Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0. Chien noted that Taiwan is now the 5th largest exporter of plastics machinery to the U.S., with annual sales to the country exceeding $64 million. In 2017, Taiwan generated more than $1.9 billion in revenue from the rubber and plastics industries globally, with that figure up 12.8% compared to 2016. The Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0 event was organized by the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

A TAITRA-lead tour of Taiwanese exhibitors at the show revealed a range of NPE experience, with first-timers and multi-show veterans. Jennifer Wang, vice president of Yann Bang Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd., a maker of auxiliary equipment, said NPE2018 was the company’s first since NPE2006. Selling into more than 100 companies globally, Yann Bang was highlighting a new dryer capable of removing moisture from PET in two hours.

Injection molding machine maker Shine Well Machinery Co. Ltd. brought a 110-ton press to its booth to mold a biocomposite material. Joseph Lung, general manager, explained that from a family tool, the company was molding a 60:40 rice husk:polypropylene mix to create a spoon, fork, chopsticks, and carrying case from one mold. Exhibiting at NPE for the first time, Shine Well will also be at Taiwan’s biennial plastics show, Taipei Plas (August 15-19), where it will introduce a new machine, according to Lung.

Injection molding machine manufacturer Huarong also brought a molding machine to the show, but the company was emphasizing its Industry 4.0 offering called Huarong Factory Management (HFM). Ryan Hsiao used the HFM app on his cell phone to pull up a live camera on a molding machine running in Taiwan. Hsiao said the company designed the software to be flexible, using big data for the machine to track its own status.

Exhibiting at its eighth NPE was Chi Chang Machinery—a maker of extrusion equipment for sheet and foam, as well as bubble wrap. A company spokesperson said Chi Chang utilizes an agent to support sales in the U.S. and it counts Sealed Air among its North American customers.

All the exhibitors Plastics Technology spoke to stressed the importance of North America, and hence NPE, to their business. Other companies on the tour included: