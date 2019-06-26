Video: Engel Previews Its Plans for K

In addition to a tour of Engel’s recently expanded manufacturing facility, including a new technical center, the company touched on numerous technologies it will highlight at the K show this October. Plastics Technology Executive Editor Matt Naitove breaks down the highlights, including: lightweight composites for automotive; a new and improved amorphous metal machine with faster cycles and a component combining LSR and metal; roll-to-roll in mold decorating for a touchscreen; new control technologies in its IQ series; and contributions to the circular economy.

RELATED CONTENT How to Stop Flash Flashing of a part can occur for several reasons—from variations in the process or material to tooling trouble.

How to Reduce Sinks Modifications to the common core pin can be a simple solution, but don’t expect all resins to behave the same. Gas assist is also worth a try.

Injection Molding: How to Get Rid of Bubbles First find out if they are the result of trapped gas or a vacuum void. Then follow these steps to get rid of them.