6/26/2019

Video: Engel Previews Its Plans for K

In a pre-K press event held at its global headquarters in Schwertberg, Austria, injection molding machine and automation supplier Engel gave the plastics trade press a preview of the technology it will display in Düsseldorf.

In addition to a tour of Engel’s recently expanded manufacturing facility, including a new technical center, the company touched on numerous technologies it will highlight at the K show this October. Plastics Technology Executive Editor Matt Naitove breaks down the highlights, including: lightweight composites for automotive; a new and improved amorphous metal machine with faster cycles and a component combining LSR and metal; roll-to-roll in mold decorating for a touchscreen; new control technologies in its IQ series; and contributions to the circular economy.

 


