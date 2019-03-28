Arkema Starts Up First U.S. PEKK Production Plant

Arkema has successfully started up a Kepstan PEKK (poly-ether ketone-ketone) plant at its site near Mobile, Ala. The Mobile facility also manufactures plastics additives. Approximately 23 new jobs were created with the addition of the Kepstan PEKK unit. This investment strengthens ’s offerings of advanced materials in demanding markets such as aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics and automotive, and as well as its commitment to lightweight materials, which is one of its six innovation platforms for sustainable development.

Kepstan PEKK resins boast excellent mechanical, chemical, fire and abrasion resistance and also accommodate a broad range of processing technologies, particularly in the field of 3D printing where they are uniquely suited for powder sintering and filament extrusion processes.

Parts made of Kepstan reinforced carbon fiber PEKK, replacing metal for structural parts of future generations of aircraft, will provide lightweight materials including faster production cycles in the aeronautics and defense sectors, according to executive v.p. for advanced materials Christophe André.