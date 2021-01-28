BASF Increases Prices of Additives for Plastic Applications

BASF, Florham Park, N.J., has announced it is increasing prices of plastic additives (e,g,, UV stabilizers, antioxidants, processing aids, lubricants, pigments, and PVC heat stabilizer) by up to 10%, effective immediately.

As is the case with other plastic additives suppliers, the company attributed the price adjustment to higher costs for raw materials and logistics. PT recently reported on similar pricing actions taken by the SI Group, Schenectady, New York, and Dover Chemical, Dover, Ohio.

BASF Plastic Additives is part of BASF’s Performance Chemicals division. The portfolio also includes fuel and lubricant solutions, kaolin minerals, as well as oilfield and mining solutions, servicing customers from a variety of industries including chemicals, plastics, consumer goods, energy & resources, and automotive & transportation.