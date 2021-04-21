Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Materials

BASF Issues Price Increases for Caprolactam, Nylon 6 & Copolymer

Increases reflect tight supply and increased demand.
#Elastomers

BASF has announced increases for feedstock caprolactam, nylon 6 and nylon 6/66 copolymer in North America. Effective May 1, or as contracts allow, the increase of 30¢/lb applies to each of the three products.

BASF increases prices of caprolactam, nylon 6 and copolymer

Although the company did not attribute the increases to any one thing, PT has previously reported that prices were on an upward trajectory since early this year. Nylon 6 prices moved up 15¢/lb in the January-February timeframe as suppliers implemented their late 2020 fourth quarter announced increases, based on higher prices of raw materials and increased demand from automotive and the fiber/textile sectors. Industry sources ventured the potential for further increases in the April-May timeframe owing to the Gulf Coast winter freeze in February which resulted  in the shutdown of feedstock and resin plants, and leading to demand outpacing supply.

