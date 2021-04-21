BASF Issues Price Increases for Caprolactam, Nylon 6 & Copolymer

BASF has announced increases for feedstock caprolactam, nylon 6 and nylon 6/66 copolymer in North America. Effective May 1, or as contracts allow, the increase of 30¢/lb applies to each of the three products.

Although the company did not attribute the increases to any one thing, PT has previously reported that prices were on an upward trajectory since early this year. Nylon 6 prices moved up 15¢/lb in the January-February timeframe as suppliers implemented their late 2020 fourth quarter announced increases, based on higher prices of raw materials and increased demand from automotive and the fiber/textile sectors. Industry sources ventured the potential for further increases in the April-May timeframe owing to the Gulf Coast winter freeze in February which resulted in the shutdown of feedstock and resin plants, and leading to demand outpacing supply.