Henkel Offers Materials Platform for Additive Manufacturing

The company’s open materials platform is designed to collaborate with manufacturers of 3D printers and system providers to enable the qualification of new materials for different printing technologies.

News Post: 5/15/2019

Henkel is offering an open materials platform to collaborate with manufacturers of 3D printers and system providers to enable the qualification of new materials for different printing technologies. 

As a central element of the open materials platform, the company has developed differentiated materials with a focus on UV-curable silicone elastomeric, ultra clear, durable high impact, high temperature and general-purpose resins. These materials are designed to enable 3D printing for a wide range of applications in the health & wellness, transportation and industrial segments. 

Henkel’s durable high impact resin 3870 is used for the 3D printing of motor adapters that have a consumer-grade finish, replacing the conventional injection molded parts.
 

