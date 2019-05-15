Related Topics:
As a central element of the open materials platform, the company has developed differentiated materials with a focus on UV-curable silicone elastomeric, ultra clear, durable high impact, high temperature and general-purpose resins. These materials are designed to enable 3D printing for a wide range of applications in the health & wellness, transportation and industrial segments.
Henkel’s durable high impact resin 3870 is used for the 3D printing of motor adapters that have a consumer-grade finish, replacing the conventional injection molded parts.
Editor PickHP Enlarges Its 3D Printing Footprint with Four Major Announcements
A more efficient Jet Fusion printer for volume production; a new elastomeric TPU powder; a 3D printing manufacturing network of qualified production shops; and deeper integration with Siemens’ digital manufacturing software.
News
Ineos Styrolution, GreenMantra to Partner on Advancing Polystyrene Chemical Recycling
Henkel Offers Materials Platform for Additive Manufacturing
Novel and Playful Foldable Trivet Made of PPSU
ExxonMobil Doubles Capacity of Santoprene Thermoplastic Elastomers in Wales
HP Enlarges Its 3D Printing Footprint with Four Major Announcements