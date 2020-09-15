MTD Micro Molding Completes Expansion

MTD Micro Molding (Charlton, Mass.) has completed an expansion project that was announced in 2017, but was interrupted by the sudden passing of company president, Dennis Tully, in 2019. Tully had spearheaded and lead the project. Now complete, despite additional setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the expansion adds 11,700-ft2 to the company’s facility, which now covers 27,450 ft2 in total.

An MTD spokesperson told Plastics Technology that the company invested roughly $3 million in the expansion, which effectively doubles its clean room manufacturing space, which is ISO Class 8.

The company, which builds and runs micro injection molds, has 16 injection molding machines. It specializes in micro injection molding bioabsorbable and drug-delivery applications.



The expansion includes a new tooling department, more material storage, a new conference space, additional offices, and a fitness center for employees. MTD said the expansion will help it better be a single-source supplier, providing all micro-molding services in an in-house controlled environment. As an example, the company noted that the expansion will allow it to offer more custom packaging and assembly services, since formerly accepted practices like bulk packing are going away as medical OEM clients seek custom packaging.

In 2012, MTD added 1200-ft2 of ISO Class 8 clean room, giving it the space to support eight additional micro molding cells.

Viewed here from above, MTD Micro Molding’s completed expansion adds nearly 12,000 ft2 to its Charlton, Mass. facility.