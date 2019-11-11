Nordson to Open Xaloy Tech Center in Ohio

Nordson Polymer Processing Systems has opened five new laboratories in Germany, China, Thailand, Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Hickory, N.C. A sixth lab is in preparation at the newly built Americas hub in Austintown, Ohio, for manufacturing Xaloy screws, barrels and front-end components. A Technology Center there will combine lab capabilities relocated from New Castle, Pa., along with additional equipment for process optimization. The lab will include an injection machine outfitted with Nordson’s Twinshot screw-inside-a-screw technology that permits two-component molding with a single screw and barrel; as well as various sizes of extruders, along with BKG screen changers and melt pumps, EDI sheet die, and roll stack, winder, blender, feeder, chiller and dryer.