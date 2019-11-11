  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
11/11/2019

Nordson to Open Xaloy Tech Center in Ohio

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Sixth new Nordson lab will open in Austintown, Ohio, at a newly built plant for Xaloy screws and barrels.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Nordson Polymer Processing Systems has opened five new laboratories in Germany, China, Thailand, Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Hickory, N.C. A sixth lab is in preparation at the newly built Americas hub in Austintown, Ohio, for manufacturing Xaloy screws, barrels and front-end components. A Technology Center there will combine lab capabilities relocated from New Castle, Pa., along with additional equipment for process optimization. The lab will include an injection machine outfitted with Nordson’s Twinshot screw-inside-a-screw technology that permits two-component molding with a single screw and barrel; as well as various sizes of extruders, along with BKG screen changers and melt pumps, EDI sheet die, and roll stack, winder, blender, feeder, chiller and dryer.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology