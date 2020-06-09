  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
6/9/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Paxis, Sartomer to Develop Custom Materials for Additive Manufacturing

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Sartomer will work with Paxis to develop a library of new custom materials tailored to work with the Wave Applied Voxel (WAV) technology and solve application-specific needs. 

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

3d-printed parts

Paxis and Sartomer will develop custom materials for additive manufacturing.

Sartomer, part of the Arkema group, and Paxis, a 3D printing provider, are co-developing custom materials for Paxis’ WAV (Wave Applied Voxel) additive manufacturing process technology.

The WAV process is a new, scalable industrial additive manufacturing process designed to solve the limitations of existing liquid-resin-based technologies. The patented WAV technology reportedly enables scalability in size and speed and a significant reduction in post-processing requirements. It also features multiple material production, the elimination of a large vat during large-part production and the ability for embedded components.

Sartomer will work with Paxis to develop a library of new custom materials tailored to work with the WAV technology and solve application-specific needs. Paxis and Sartomer also look to identify new market opportunities. The UV-curable liquid resins in Sartomer’s N3XTDIMENSION product portfolio are specifically designed to promote high-performance and tailored characteristics of 3D-printed products. 

“Sartomer is a historic partner for 3D printing innovators, and we are excited to collaborate with Paxis because WAV technology is positioned to change manufacturing as it exists today,” said Sumeet Jain, senior director, 3D printing worldwide at Arkema. “Through our joint efforts, we aim to develop next-generation products and solutions that will continue to disrupt and advance the way parts are mass manufactured.” 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying