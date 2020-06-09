Paxis, Sartomer to Develop Custom Materials for Additive Manufacturing

Paxis and Sartomer will develop custom materials for additive manufacturing.
Sartomer, part of the Arkema group, and Paxis, a 3D printing provider, are co-developing custom materials for Paxis’ WAV (Wave Applied Voxel) additive manufacturing process technology.
The WAV process is a new, scalable industrial additive manufacturing process designed to solve the limitations of existing liquid-resin-based technologies. The patented WAV technology reportedly enables scalability in size and speed and a significant reduction in post-processing requirements. It also features multiple material production, the elimination of a large vat during large-part production and the ability for embedded components.
Sartomer will work with Paxis to develop a library of new custom materials tailored to work with the WAV technology and solve application-specific needs. Paxis and Sartomer also look to identify new market opportunities. The UV-curable liquid resins in Sartomer’s N3XTDIMENSION product portfolio are specifically designed to promote high-performance and tailored characteristics of 3D-printed products.
“Sartomer is a historic partner for 3D printing innovators, and we are excited to collaborate with Paxis because WAV technology is positioned to change manufacturing as it exists today,” said Sumeet Jain, senior director, 3D printing worldwide at Arkema. “Through our joint efforts, we aim to develop next-generation products and solutions that will continue to disrupt and advance the way parts are mass manufactured.”
10 Ways 3D Printing Is Advancing Plastics Manufacturing
3D printing expands possibilities for plastic parts, short-run molds and production mold tooling. Here are just 10 of the ways 3D printing is advancing:
Additive Manufacturing: New Capabilities for Rapid Prototypes And Production Parts
Many plastics processors are just starting to become familiar with the terms “additive manufacturing” or “additive fabrication,” which refer to a group of processes that build up parts by successively adding material, often in layers.
Startup Turns Recycled Plastic into 3D Printing Filament
Plenty of companies are taking advantage 3D printing’s disruptive nature in the manufacturing space, but I came across an Amsterdam-based startup that is taking the disruptive concept even further.