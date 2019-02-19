SABIC Introduces Long Glass Fiber Reinforced PP Panels to the Americas

Related Topics: Materials

Polyolefins

In mid-2018, SABIC (U.S. office in Houston, Texas) first announced the addition of its new Stamax Stadeck heavy-duty panels to its portfolio of Lexan Building Systems for the European building & construction market. Made of long glass fiber reinforced PP (30% glass content), the company has now launched the Stadeck panels for scaffolding and a number of other applications to the Americas.

These lightweight but highly durable panels are said to be up to 60% lighter than wooden planks. SABIC estimates a the total cost savings of over 30% resulting from weight savings which have an important influence on energy consumption during transport. Also touted it the excellent recyclability and long expected lifetime of Stadeck panels which make them more sustainable and efficient than standard wooden planks often used for scaffolding.

The unique construction of these panels allows them to stay outdoors for long periods without rotting or corroding. They reportedly high resistance to weathering means they withstand not only UV radiation and rain, but also chemicals commonly used in the construction industry. Excellent flame-retardant properties are also claimed. These panels conform to NEN-EN 12811-1, the EU standard that specifies performance requirements and methods of structural and general design for access and working scaffolds. They also boast anti-slip properties—an important requirement for workers on building sites.

These panels are also said to be well suited for numerous other purposes including frame works decking, fencing, floodwalls, jetties, sheathing, and wheel chair ramps. They can be installed quickly and easily, which makes them ideal for temporary applications such as flooring at events and festivals. The panels, which can be produced in different colors, come in standard dimensions—gauge 2.165 in., width 9.06 in., and lengths of 118 in. and 236 in.—with custom lengths available on request.