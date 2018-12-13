Sidel Acquires PET Packaging Designer & Moldmaker

Related Topics:
Sidel Group of France has acquired PET Engineering Srl of Italy, which designs and prototypes PET preforms and bottles and also builds PET blow molds. Sidel says this acquisition diversifies its packaging services portfolio. Adds PET Engineering CEO Moreno Barel, “PET Engineering is perfectly established to help Sidel expand its packaging offering—especially regarding design of containers for water, soft drinks, liquid dairy products and beer.”
