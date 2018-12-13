Sidel Acquires PET Packaging Designer & Moldmaker

PET Engineering Srl in Italy adds to Sidel’s package of PET packaging capabilities.

News Post: 12/13/2018

Related Topics:

Sidel Group of France has acquired PET Engineering Srl of Italy, which designs and prototypes PET preforms and bottles and also builds PET blow molds. Sidel says this acquisition diversifies its packaging services portfolio. Adds PET Engineering CEO Moreno Barel, “PET Engineering is perfectly established to help Sidel expand its packaging offering—especially regarding design of containers for water, soft drinks, liquid dairy products and beer.”

Editor Pick

Austrian LSR Tooling & Systems Supplier Now Represented in U.S.

ACH Solution USA is a new resource for injection molders.

News

Trio of Headlines in Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive & More

Sidel Acquires PET Packaging Designer & Moldmaker

Continuous Compression Molding Challenges Injection for Optical Parts

MachineSense Presents at Microsoft Conference

R&B Expands Blow Molding Portfolio