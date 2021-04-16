Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Plastics Technology Digital Demos
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

SimpaTec Opens U.S. Office, Partners With Mold Temperature Control Supplier

The German headquartered provider of 3D CAE software for optimizing part design and injection molding processes has opened an office in Charlotte, N.C. and partnered with Contura MTC.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

SimpaTec Simulation & Technology Consulting GmbH (Aachen, Germany) said the new North Carolina location will allow it to be an accredited Moldex3D distributor and reseller in the U.S. It also announced a North American partnership with German temperature control supplier Contura MTC GmbH (Menden). Specifically SimpaTec says it will work with Contura on the design and development of mold temperature control concepts, including conformally cooled mold inserts.

SimpaTec notes that it is now present in the Americas, Europe and Asia, giving it “around the clock availability” in terms of technical support, training and more. In a release, Cristoph Hinse, CEO of SimpaTec Inc., said the Charlotte location will help it establish new business relationships in the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets, as it seeks to expand there.

SimpaTec

SimpaTec has opened an office in Charlotte and announced a partnership with German temperature control supplier Contura MTC.

RELATED CONTENT

  • How to Reduce Sinks

    Modifications to the common core pin can be a simple solution, but don’t expect all resins to behave the same. Gas assist is also worth a try.

  • How to Set Barrel Zone Temps

    Start by picking a target melt temperature, and double-check data sheets for the resin supplier’s recommendations. Now for the rest...

  • Calculate Shot Size Vs. Barrel Capacity

    It may seem like a dull topic, but it will overcome the emotional experience that follows when you put a new mold into a machine and you find out there is not enough barrel capacity to make a full shot.

Engel Performance Boost

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic