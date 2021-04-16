SimpaTec Opens U.S. Office, Partners With Mold Temperature Control Supplier
The German headquartered provider of 3D CAE software for optimizing part design and injection molding processes has opened an office in Charlotte, N.C. and partnered with Contura MTC.
SimpaTec Simulation & Technology Consulting GmbH (Aachen, Germany) said the new North Carolina location will allow it to be an accredited Moldex3D distributor and reseller in the U.S. It also announced a North American partnership with German temperature control supplier Contura MTC GmbH (Menden). Specifically SimpaTec says it will work with Contura on the design and development of mold temperature control concepts, including conformally cooled mold inserts.
SimpaTec notes that it is now present in the Americas, Europe and Asia, giving it “around the clock availability” in terms of technical support, training and more. In a release, Cristoph Hinse, CEO of SimpaTec Inc., said the Charlotte location will help it establish new business relationships in the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets, as it seeks to expand there.
SimpaTec has opened an office in Charlotte and announced a partnership with German temperature control supplier Contura MTC.
