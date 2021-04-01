Zeiss Completes new R&D, Production, Sales and Customer Service Site.

Zeiss, a leading global optics and optoelectronics technology company, has completed construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service site in the San Francisco Bay Area. The $180 million investment in the new Zeiss Innovation Center in Dublin, a fast-growing city near San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, is an integral part of the Zeiss global strategy to expand its presence close to research centers and growth markets. The Innovation Center’s R&D efforts will increasingly focus on digital solutions and scientific and industry partnerships spanning disciplines and technologies – key drivers behind the company’s decision to locate the Center in the Bay Area.

Said Zeiss Group’s CFO Christian Müller, “Bringing together hundreds of Zeiss employees and key functions under one roof, represents a major milestone in the company’s international innovation and growth strategy. The new Zeiss Innovation Center harnesses our technological, research and customer services strengths in one of the world’s premier technology innovation locations. This long-term commitment to the Bay Area and the North American market, strongly supports the development of exciting innovations that benefit our global customers, alongside new collaboration opportunities with our partners across academia, industry and local communities.”

The Zeiss Innovation Center houses customer experience and demonstration centers showcasing recent Zeiss innovations, as well as research laboratories, service and production facilities. With engineers, researchers, and sales and service teams from across Zeiss located on the same premises, global customers and partners will be able to more fully benefit from Zeiss’s expertise. The Center also serves as the U.S. headquarters for the Zeiss medical technology business, bundled under the Frankfurt-listed company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG in which Zeiss holds the majority. Zeiss medical technology develops and distributes cutting-edge solutions for ophthalmology and microsurgery worldwide.

The new site also brings together the X-Ray Microscopy business and the Zeoss Microscopy Customer Center, strengthening initiatives to realize growing market and R&D opportunities in materials research, life sciences and industrial applications. The co-location of the microscopy and ophthalmology businesses offers additional collaborative opportunities, particularly in image processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence. The Zeiss Process Control Solutions activities for the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment is also based at the Center.

The Center accommodates approximately 700 workspaces and the move-in will be phased over coming months in compliance with COVID-19 precautions and state and federal regulations.