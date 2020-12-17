3D Scanner for Inspection of Large Parts

A new scanner family designed for larger parts inspection has been launched by comprehesive 3D metrology service provider Exact Metrology, Cincinnati, Ohio. PolyScan XL is the latest addition to the company’s Polyrix PolyScan Surround 3D Scanner family comprised of scanners that are motionless by design during the inspection. Their unique calibration is said to avoid the need for data alignment or sticker targets, and multiple baselines increase accuracy when measuring points.

The PolyScan XL6 is designed to measure parts up to 1600 mm/5.5 ft), combining 12 cameras and 12 projectors to provide 210 effective scanning units. It is ideal for medium-to-large aerospace castings, or automotive sheet metal components. Complete inspection of parts is achieved in only 6 minutes. Surround design and simplicity of automation means it can be easily integrated into a production line, while being 100% safe for operators.

PolyScan XL8, the larger version of XL, is designed to measure parts up to 2000mm/6.56ft.. It combines 16 cameras and 16 projectors to provide 376 effective scanning units. It is said to be ideal for larger rotomolded and blow molded parts for agriculture and construction as well as automotive and aerospace components and large assemble parts.

Surround Scanning is made possible by the reportedly huge amount of R&D that Polyrix placed on software development since 2005. The PolyScan Control Center (PCC) manages data acquisition from all scanning units, thus generating 3D models. Furthermore, PolyScan operation is made easier by the simple interface of the Automation Manager, or by third party plug-ins (e.g. Polyworks Inspector Plug-in).

According to the company, all PolyScan scanners are simple, fast and safe. There is no need to program inspection trajectory, unlike CMM and robotic scanning solutions. Data is quickly captured from every angle. With PolyScan, there is no risk of collision with an operator. No costly enclosure and safety systems are needed. Furthermore, the scanners offer high-inspection throughput, generating higher returns on investment. Process control is fast to obtain, since scanning is easier. Users also benefit from a quick check of their part in a matter of minutes.