Additives: Colorants Give Plastic Parts Look of Naturally-Occurring Materials

Formulated using a proprietary process, a new collection of ten masterbatch colorants enable plastic to mimic naturally-occurring materials such as stone, marble and granite. Recently launched byPolyOne, Avon Lake, Ohio, as part of the company’s OnColor Polymer Colorants masterbatch portfolio, the Shades of Nature colorants are aimed to meet a trend among designers who increasingly value individuality over uniformity in markets such as cosmetics, electronics, appliances, and building materials. The trend reportedly began with the ‘green’ building movement, which revels in imperfect and textured natural materials such as bamboos, stone, marble, and minerals.