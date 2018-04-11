AM Powder Designed to Create Conformal Cooling Channels

Uddeholm says that using Corrax additive manufacturing powder enables the creation of conformal cooling channels to reduce cycle times.

Uddeholm announces the launch of Corrax additive manufacturing powder, a product designed for the additive manufacturing of tooling components. Uddeholm says that using Corrax additive manufacturing powder enables the creation of conformal cooling channels to reduce cycle times, among other possibilities. Uddeholm maintains that Corrax powder is excellent for additive manufacturing tooling applications because of high demand, short run series and the ever-increasing need for shorter lead times. Uddeholm exhibits at the NPE2018 in booth S31061. It features its complete line of plastic tooling solutions in addition to Corrax additive manufacturing powder.

