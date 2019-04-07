Automation: Compliant Deburring Blade For Robots

Deburring blade for robotic trimming has adjustable air pressure that maintains contact on irregular surfaces.

ATI Industrial Automation has introduced a Compliant Deburring Blade (CDB) for light and medium robotic deburring, chamfering and scraping operations on materials such as plastics, aluminum, brass and steel. The pneumatically controlled, articulated design allows users to tune the contact force by changing the air pressure. The CDB’s axial and radial compliance maintains constant force in the presence of surface irregularities.

Simple mechanical design, without high-speed moving parts, suits the new blade to collaborative robotic processes, the company states. The robust collet accommodates a variety of readily available blades and media used with hand deburring tools. Blades can be changed quickly without tools.

