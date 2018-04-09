Busch Brings New Vacuum Pump to NPE2018

Related Topics: NPE2018

New for Busch Vacuum Pumps and Systems (Booth S14023) at NPE2018 are vacuum gauges and the Mink MV claw vacuum pumps. The vacuum gauges measure the efficiency of vacuum pressure in a plastics processing operation, while the Mink MV claw vacuum pumps can be used in a number of applications, including degassing and material feeding. In plastics processing, they can be applied for pneumatically conveying pellets.

The pumps have contact-free operations, without any fluids in the compression chamber, which is said to greatly reduce maintenance requirements. Busch says Mink’s optimized sound insulation means quieter operation while its compact dimensions allow installation in small areas. The claw vacuum pumps are air cooled so installation and maintenance of a cooling system is eliminated.

The Mink claw vacuum pumps utilize two claw-shaped rotors, which move in opposite directions. The shape of these claw rotors cause air or gas to be sucked in, compressed and discharged. The minimal clearance between the rotors and the chamber housing optimizes the internal seal and ensures constantly high pumping speeds, according to Busch, while a synchronizing gearbox maintains precise rotor timing.