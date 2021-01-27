Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

High-Viscosity PEEK for Injection Molding and Extrusion

Evonik’s new Vestakeep 4500 PEEK boasts a higher crystallization rate and better flowability than the well-established Vestakeep L4000 G grade.
#Elastomers

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A high-viscosity PEEK material for injection molding and extrusion is the latest addition to the extensive range of high-performance Vestakeep PEEK products from Evonik, Parsippany, N.J.  Vestakeep 4500 G reportedly exhibits high melt stiffness, which simplifies processing during extrusion. Its rapid crystallization shortens the cycle time in injection molding, and the components are easy to eject and exhibit good dimensional stability.

Evonik launches high-viscosity PEEK for injection molding and extrusion

Evonik’s PEEK products range from low-viscosity to high-viscosity molding compounds, granules as well as powders, unreinforced as well as equipped with glass fibers and carbon fibers. Thanks to their high temperature and chemical resistance, and their high ductility, these specialty polymers can replace metal components to enable, for example, sophisticated lightweight construction applications.

The newly developed 4500 G grade complements the high-viscosity variants with a product that has a higher crystallization rate and better flowability than Vestakeep L4000 G, which is well known on the market. During processing, 4500 G also shows higher melt stiffness and better temperature resistance. Its inherent color is slightly lighter than the well-known molding compound. The combination of its properties makes 4500 G suitable for many applications.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature