High-Viscosity PEEK for Injection Molding and Extrusion

A high-viscosity PEEK material for injection molding and extrusion is the latest addition to the extensive range of high-performance Vestakeep PEEK products from Evonik, Parsippany, N.J. Vestakeep 4500 G reportedly exhibits high melt stiffness, which simplifies processing during extrusion. Its rapid crystallization shortens the cycle time in injection molding, and the components are easy to eject and exhibit good dimensional stability.

Evonik’s PEEK products range from low-viscosity to high-viscosity molding compounds, granules as well as powders, unreinforced as well as equipped with glass fibers and carbon fibers. Thanks to their high temperature and chemical resistance, and their high ductility, these specialty polymers can replace metal components to enable, for example, sophisticated lightweight construction applications.

The newly developed 4500 G grade complements the high-viscosity variants with a product that has a higher crystallization rate and better flowability than Vestakeep L4000 G, which is well known on the market. During processing, 4500 G also shows higher melt stiffness and better temperature resistance. Its inherent color is slightly lighter than the well-known molding compound. The combination of its properties makes 4500 G suitable for many applications.