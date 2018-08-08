Hot Runners: Pre-Assembled, Pre-Wired Hot Runners Offer Installation Without Pre-heating

Mastip Technology’s Nexus pre-assembled and pre-wired systems give molders a hot runner that’s ready to be installed into a mold without the need of pre-heating. The FlowLoc 16, 19 and 27 Series thermal gate nozzles use a threaded connection to attach to the manifold for a “leak-proof solution”, according to Mastip.

The line was introduced at NPE2018, where Mastip representatives noted that the hot runners feature a copper alloy sleeve with thermocouple embedded near the tip. The company will help molders optimize the system, pairing the proper nozzle with the best tip, per the application. Those nickel-coated tips can be switched out, based on material being run. For greater wear resistance, a titanium nitride coating is offered for the nozzles, which are constructed from 420 stainless steel. The manifolds, which are all customizable, are available in standard and 420 steel. Lead times range from 15 to 20 days, according to Mastip, depending on the requested design.

Mastip bills the Nexus line as ideal for automotive, appliance and electrical applications, with the ability to process a wide range of commodity and engineering grade polymers. In process, Mastip says the Nexus is suitable for high-pressure applications, while being customizable to suit specific molding requirements.