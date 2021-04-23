Indorama Launches Carbon Neutral PET

Thailand’s Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL; U.S. office in Asheboro, N.C.), is expanding its portfolio of sustainable solutions under its Deja brand with Deja Carbon Neutral PET. This is the latest innovation under IVL’s Deja global brand offering as the world’s first certified carbon neutral PET pellet solution. This is said to be a significant addition to the growing Deja portfolio, which includes sustainable PET, rPET, polymer and fiber range of products available across flake, pellet, fiber and filament ingredients.

Deja Carbon Neutral PET pellet has been sustainably produced throughout its supply chain and helps environmentally conscious companies to achieve their sustainability targets by lowering their Scope 3 GHG emissions. Indorama sources confirm that it is produced with renewable energy, recycled water and a low impact transport network. And, where they have unavoidable emissions, the company’s offsets them to ensure its carbon footprint is reduced to neutral. Deja Carbon Neutral is available in 100% virgin pellets or a blend of virgin and PCR PET. The PCR content is fed back into the virgin PET polymerization process to reportedly result a single pellet solution with same properties as VPET.

Through its global Deja sustainable ingredient brand, IVL is differentiating itself in the marketplace by offering a performance-led suite of sustainable solutions that helps its customers to achieve their sustainability targets, while also responding to end consumers’ demand for transparency and environmental responsibility. IVL’s unique access to recycling sources through its own global supply chain ecosystem means it can power sustainability and support customers that are aiming to close the loop.

As previously reported, the company entered the recycling business in 2011, with production facilities that transform post-consumer PET bottles into flakes, rPET resins and recycled polyester yarns in Europe, Mexico and Thailand. In 2019, Indorama acquired a recycling facility from Custom Polymers PET, Athens, Al. It marked the company’s first U.S. recycling venture and consisted of two production lines: one for rPET flake and another for food-grade rPET pellets, with a combined capacity of 68.3 million lbs/year.

The Deja brand platform is inspired by IVL’s vision to be a world-class chemical company making great products for society, underscored by an ambitious target of achieving 25 percent renewable electricity of total power consumption by 2030. To achieve this, IVL has pledged $1.5 billion towards meeting its sustainability targets. Deja fiber and polymer products reportedly offer high performance and versatility, with a lower carbon footprint. They can be applied to a wide range of applications across the hygiene, lifestyle, automotive and packaging sectors, while meeting the exacting standards demanded by these specialist sectors.