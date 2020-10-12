Injection Molding: Remote Optimization of Process & Machine by Application Engineer

Injection molding machine and automation supplier Engel has expanded its Inject 4.0 portfolio of technologies and services to include performance.boost. Engel customers can connect remotely with the company’s application engineers to assess their machine and process for potential optimization.

Engel performance.boost begins with an in-depth analysis of the running production process by Engel specialists, who record the process settings and relevant efficiency and quality performance indicators to identify the existing potential for optimization. They also consider the potential improvements that could come from the company’s smart assistance systems, condition monitoring technology or other products from Engel’s inject 4.0 portfolio.

The assessment can also evaluate automation, auxiliary equipment, and any upstream and downstream processes integrated into the production process. Harald Wegerer, VP of Engel’s Customer Service Division noted in a release, that thanks to the company’s e-connect.24 platform, “Even travel time and costs can be saved in many cases.” Based on these results, customers decide which optimization steps they would like to implement with the support of Engel application technology.

e-connect.24, Engel’s online support and remote maintenance platform, makes it possible to transfer screens from the machine control unit to an external computer via a secure remote connection in real time, permitting virtual collaboration at the customer’s request.

Engel’s new performance.boost service allows its application specialists to remotely assess a machine and process using the e.connect platform.