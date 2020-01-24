Injection Molding: Small Presses Boost Plasticizing Volume 50 Percent

Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG (U.S. headquarters in Exton, Penn.) has extended the the stroke of the 18-mm screws on its Boy XS 10-ton (100 kN) and Boy XXS 6-ton injection molding machines, as well as increasing injection force by 25 percent, to grant them 50 percent more plasticizing volume—allowing them a much wider shot size range compared to machines of a comparable clamp force, according to Boy.

Prior to this change, the maximum plasticizing volume for these machines was 10.2 cm³, but starting in mid-2020, the XS and XXS will offer a maximum stroke volume of 15.3 cm³ as standard. Boy notes that these machines utilize screw plasticizing from 8 to 18 mm for first-in-first-out melting of pellets, versus piston plasticizing. Maximum, specific injection pressures of up to 3128 bar are available. Injection units customized to process a variety of materials—including bio-based compounds, elastomers, LSR—are available.