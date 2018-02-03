Lower-Cost CT Scanner For Smaller Molding Shops

The use of CT (computed tomography) scanning to measure and inspect plastic parts has drawn increasing interest among injection molders, yet has been hampered by very high cost ($500K-750K). Now, a lower-cost unit has been introduced by Werth, Inc., Saybrook, Conn., which has been a pioneer in industrial 360º CT scanning since 2005. The new TomoScope XS, which will make its debut at NPE2018 (booth S30079), is aimed at small to medium-size molding shops, with a starting price of about $200,000, weight of 1800 lb (a fraction of some previous units), and a compact footprint of 51.2 in. wide by 53.9 in. high by 22.9 in. deep. It boasts features found in much larger units, including an x-ray sensor with resolution of 2940 by 2304 (5 in. diam. by 3.85 in. high). It can perform rapid measurements at high resolution.

It is designed for use in first-article inspection and mold validation, where it reportedly can save a substantial amount of time. Werth’s patented CT OnTheFly technology can reduce scan time tenfold, explains v.p. of marketing & sales Robert Kozlowski. “It can be used for production molding to evaluate a part in real time and also has optional tool-correction software,” he says, noting that this technology is being used primarily for medical devices and automotive connectors, where good resolution and repeatability are required.

Its unique monoblock design combines the source, voltage generator and vacuum pump into a single serviceable unit, which is said to result in both long maintenance intervals and a virtually unlimited service life. The unit’s air-bearing rotary axis is said to position the workpiece with the highest precision to ensure low measurement uncertainty. The company’s WinWerth measurement software for the overall measurement process enables traceability of the measurement results. The company is said to be the first manufacturer to guarantee reliable and traceable measurement results by calibrating all CT machines according to standards, including DAkkS certification.