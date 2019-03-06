Material Handling: New Battery-Powered Laser Level Sensor

BinMaster’s SPL-100 battery-powered single point laser allows use of level sensors on silos or in remote locations where inventory monitoring has not been feasible. The SPL-100 is powered by a Lithium battery, taking interval readings from once an hour to once a day, with a projected battery life of three to five years. It measures low and no-dust solids contained in bins, tanks, or silos up to 98-ft tall.

The SPL-100 was designed for fast and easy setup: Install the sensor, power and aim the laser, and connect to the cloud. LoRa long-range communications send measurements from the SPL-100 to the LG-100 wireless gateway. The LG-100 provides a cellular or ethernet connection to the BinView web application or Binventory LAN-based software for inventory data access from your phone, tablet, or desktop computer.

Fixed mounting plates are available in angles of 0°, 5°, 10°, or 30° as well as an adjustable swivel mount that allows angle alteration from 0° to 45° to aim the laser. The SPL-100 reports on remaining battery life to ensure users have current readings. Battery replacement is as easy as a flashlight. Programmable high and low-level alerts are sent via email or text so users can stay informed about inventory levels.