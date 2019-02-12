Related Topics:
Mitutoyo America, Aurora, Ill., has released the latest version of its real-time statistical process control and data collection software. MeasurLink 9 is a modular data management software system that enables collection data directly from a wide range of Mitutoyo measuring tools including: digital gaging, multi-gage fixtures, coordinate measuring machines, vision systems, surface systems, roundness systems, form systems.
Key updates on the MeasurLink 9 release include:
- Supports Windows users and allows single sign-on ideal for teams, groups and companies
- Run hypothetical “what-if” scenarios in Process Analyzer
- Displays dynamic data from a data source in high-sampling rates
- Uncertainty Chart provides a visual representation of how the gage performance affects measurement
- Copy/paste Gage R&R(repeatability & reproducibility) data
- Improved Gage Management by importing information from an external source
- Automatically identify characteristics during data collection based on tolerancing
- Better traceability to ensure proper data recording for serial numbers
- Ability to import calibration data in Gage Management
Editor PickPART 2 Heat Deflection Temperature vs. Dynamic Mechanical Analysis
Here’s a real-world example of a part failure demonstrating why DMA curves have more value than single-point data generated by HDT.
Product
Testing: Data Collection Software Upgrade for Measurement Tools
Injection Molding: Beam-Mounted Articulated Robot For Medium to Large Presses
Injection Molding: New Picker, Robots & Box Packer
Recycling: New Ultra-Fine Melt Filtration for PET Recycling
Additives: Conductive Black Concentrates for Broad Range of Thermoplastics