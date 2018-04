Accede Mold & Tool Invests in Paulson Training

Accede Mold & Tooling says all 61 of its employees participate in Paulson Training, an injection molding training system.

Accede Mold & Tool has expanded its long-term in-house training and apprenticeship programs to include Paulson Training, an injection molding training system. Accede's entire team of 61 participates. Accede says that its team learns comprehensive and thorough science-based content in a program that is uniquely designed to increase plastics processing knowledge. The 87-hour training program includes SkillBuilder molding simulation, lab lessons, 3D animation, and graphics to cover all aspects of injection molding, including specific details on scientific molding principles.

