Accelerating New Product Development with Quick Turn Tools: Raising the Bar of 3D Printed Tool Performance

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Fortify makes bold claims about the ability of their 3D printed tools to save time and money in real world molding applications. This demo will showcase Fortify's methods used at their in-house molding center to back up these claims - including competitive benchmarking. In this video, Fortify Applications Engineer Ben MacDonald, takes you on a guided tour of the tools in action from design, to fitiup, to molded parts in hand. He shares the process and design tips he uses to validate molding operations and ensure that Fortify tools can hold up to customer expectations. From advanced tool design, to quick change outs, to ideal press operations, Fortify has the process dialed in and we're excited to share it with you.

injection molded parts Photo Credit: 3DFortify

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

