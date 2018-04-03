Coating Has Diamond Particles for Added Toughness

Samples of coatings from Bales Metal Surface Solutions will be available in in booth W118 at NPE2018.

Part coated with diamond EN electroless nickel coating from Bales Metal Surface Solutions.

Bales Metal Surface Solutions provides coatings and finishes to protect from wear, abrasion and corrosion. Its coatings can increase hardness for better durability and lower the coefficient of friction for better lubricity. Its diamond polishing can achieve finishes from D3 to A1. The company’s newest coating, Diamond EN, has the uniform corrosion resistance of electroless nickel with the added toughness of diamond particles for 57RC. Samples of coatings are available in in booth W118 at NPE2018.

NPE2018 Exhibitor Bales Metal Surface Solutions Booth: W118 View Showroom