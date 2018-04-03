Coating Has Diamond Particles for Added Toughness

Originally titled 'Coating Has Diamond Particles for Added Toughness'

Samples of coatings from Bales Metal Surface Solutions will be available in in booth W118 at NPE2018.

Karen Cornelissen
Press Release Post: 4/3/2018

Managing Editor, MoldMaking Technology

Related Suppliers

Bales Metal Surface Solutions provides coatings and finishes to protect from wear, abrasion and corrosion. Its coatings can increase hardness for better durability and lower the coefficient of friction for better lubricity. Its diamond polishing can achieve finishes from D3 to A1. The company’s newest coating, Diamond EN, has the uniform corrosion resistance of electroless nickel with the added toughness of diamond particles for 57RC. Samples of coatings are available in in booth W118 at NPE2018.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Bales Metal Surface Solutions

Booth: W118

View Showroom

Related Content

Hot Runners & Tooling at NPE2018: Smarter & More Specialized

Hot-runner technology, like the companies utilizing it, is becoming highly specialized, building in focused functionality for the application to be molded. Like most of the equipment in the cell around it, it’s also becoming smarter, sharing data and reacting to feedback from the press and more.

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.