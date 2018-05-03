Couplers Automatically Connect to Remove Need for Specialized Rods

Alba Enterprises says its couplers are especially suited for machines that have little access to the ejector plate.

Alba Enterprises has its couplers at NPE2018. Alba couplers tie in the ejection rods of the machine to the ejection plate on the mold. Several ways to tie in the ejection rods exist, but most are very time consuming and cumbersome. Alba couplers automatically connect and disconnect through the standard motions of the machine. This occurs on every cycle and eliminates the need for specialized rods for each mold and guarantees full return of the ejector plate. When it comes time to change the mold, simply move the machine knock out to full back position, and they are free from the mold and clear for removal of the tool. Since manual connection or disconnection are not required, Alba says its couplers are especially suited for use in machines that have little access to the ejector plate. Also, they make it possible for center ejection to be tied in. With five sizes available, Alba couplers can withstand as much as 88,000 lbs of pull force. The smallest of the couplers can withstand as much as 3,300 lbs of pull force but are only approximately 2" in length and 1.7" in diameter.

NPE2018 Exhibitor ALBA Enterprises Booth: W4263 View Showroom