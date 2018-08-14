Covestro Launches Brand Name for Thermoplastic Composites

‘Maezio’ composites are based on continuous carbon or glass fibers impregnated with PC, TPU and other thermoplastics.

Pushing ahead with developing and marketing its continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP), Covestro (U.S. office in Pittsburgh, Penn.) is introducing ‘Maezio’ as the brand name for its CFRTP materials..

These innovative materials are set to tap into the growing demand worldwide for strong and light materials that contribute to resource conservation and energy efficiency. From mobility and electronics industries to consumer goods and medical products, OEMs and part suppliers can benefit from the high-performance capabilities of advanced composites while enjoying cost-effective and scalable manufacturing solutions offered by Maezio, according to the company.

Covestro sees the ‘composite materials of the future’ as based on continuous carbon or glass fibers impregnated with PC, TPU or other thermoplastic resins. From these components, Covestro produces unidirectional reinforced tapes and sheets at the production site in Markt Bibart in south Germany for further processing by customers. Being strong, light, and aesthetic, these components can be combined into an unlimited number of products, giving designers completely new creative opportunities.

Up until now, a further propagation of advanced composites was hampered by lack of cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes, according to the company. Besides that, it is difficult to integrate them into high-volume products. But the company says, this is all about to change with Maezio composites. They can be thermoformed with existing thermoforming tools at high-yield rates and low-cycle times. This is vital when manufacturing scales can be in the range of millions of parts per year. Other production technologies such as hybrid injection molding, automated UD tape laying and automated fiber placement can be easily integrated.

Moreover, as thermoplastic composites, Maezio products can be recycled at the end of their useful life, and interest in Maezio is coming from such diverse segments as: the E/E and auto industries; household appliance manufacturers; furniture producers; medical technology; sports goods manufacturers; shoe producers; and, the luggage industry.

Haier, the world’s largest white goods brand, has launched a state-of-the-art air conditioner under its Casarte brand, which utilizes Maezio for the main housing. In the world of footwear, the composites have helped Chinese athletic wear startup Bmai to develop even lighter and stronger marathon shoes which benefit athletes and leisure runners alike.