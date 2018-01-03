Dining Out in Orlando

Orlando offers a diverse selection of restaurants that are easily accessible from the Orange County Convention Center.

From the OCCC, a five-minute walk to Pointe Orlando or a trip to Restaurant Row gives guests access to seafood, Italian, burgers and more.

Whether entertaining customers or treating the team, NPE visitors will have access to a variety of options when mealtimes come around. A five-minute walk to Pointe Orlando or a trip to Restaurant Row gives guests access to seafood, Italian, burgers and more. Orlando has options for all palates and all wallets, so take the time to explore what works for your party. Hot tip—make your reservations NOW and you won’t be scrambling come May!

POINTE ORLANDO (hot spot for restaurants and shopping just across from the OCCC, a 5-10-minute walk)

B. B. King’s Blues Club

A staple of Pointe Orlando, B. B. King’s Blues Club has four full-service bars and a menu of Southern comfort food. But the real draw is the nightly live music. bbkings.com/orlando

Copper Canyon Grill

Specializing in rotisserie chicken and barbeque ribs, the Copper Canyon Grill boasts a classic American menu from a 100 percent scratch kitchen. Choose from a variety of burgers, steaks, chicken and seafood, with a selection of cocktails and a gluten-free menu available. ccgrill.com/orlando

Marlow’s Tavern

Marlow’s Tavern offers a modern take on a classic American menu with a selection of gourmet burgers and sandwiches. Marlow’s also offers a kid’s menu to keep the little ones satisfied. marlowstavern.com/locations/pointe-orlando

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire Seafood Room offers fresh, local seafood and a selection of steaks. With an upscale feel and a great reputation, this is where you take your biggest customers. A private dining room is available. theoceanaire.com

RESTAURANT ROW (about a five-minute drive from the OCCC—hosts more than two dozen upscale and casual restaurants)

Dragonfly – Robata Grill & Sushi

For something more adventurous, visit the Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi for a mix of authentic Japanese cuisine served in a shared tapas style. The menu ranges from grilled skewers of seafood, vegetables and meat to a selection of sushi served à la carte. dragonflyrestaurants.com/orlando-florida

Fresco Cucina Italiana

Just off Sand Lake Road’s Restaurant Row, Fresco Cucina Italiana is an affordable family-style Italian restaurant. Loved by locals and kid-friendly, it offers a variety of pastas and wood-oven pizza. frescoorlando.com

Saffron

The Saffron boasts of its modern atmosphere and richly-spiced food. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of options for chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetarian meals, and the price won’t break your budget. You can make reservations online. saffronorlando.com/index.html

UP FOR A DRIVE?

Capa

A 20-minute drive down I-4, nestled on the 17th floor of the Four Seasons Orlando, Capa is a Spanish-inspired rooftop fine dining experience. The menu ranges from a variety of tapas offerings to seafood, grilled meats and vegetarian meals. fourseasons.com/orlando/dining/restaurants/capa/