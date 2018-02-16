Get into the Zone: Processors

The Processors Zone returns for NPE2018 to showcase what’s new and noteworthy this year in the world of plastics processing. “The Processors Zone is the place to go to find applications, processes, and technologies that turn raw materials into plastic parts,” according to Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 Chairman and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron.

Article Post: 2/16/2018

Editorial Assistant, Gardner Business Media

This year, the Processors Zone spans 4,800 net ft2 and represents exhibitors from six countries and a range of manufacturers. The latest technologies and trends in plastics processing will be on display, including blow molding, thermoforming, extrusion, transfer molding, and compression molding.

New to the Processors Zone this year the new MAPP Pavilion, hosted by the Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP). This combination of the MAPP Pavilion and the Processors Zone provides even more opportunities for plastics processing professionals across industries to network on the show floor, according to Anderson. “We see this as the beginning for a mutual productive partnership at future NPEs,” he says.

With more than 1 million ft2 of exhibit space and 2000+ exhibitors at NPE2018, the zone system is more important than ever, Anderson notes. “The zones are especially valuable because they allow attendees to plan out how to cover the expansive show and see areas of focused technology they are looking for, including plastics processing, all in one location,” Anderson says. “They make it easier for attendees to come and see what they are here to see, and they make it easier for exhibitors to attract people who are interested in that topic.”

Who is the targeted audience for the Processors Zone? According to Anderson, this zone should attract a wide range of attendees, appealing to representatives from any company looking to buy equipment to make parts and products for their customers.  

 

