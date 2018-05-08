IDEA Award-winners: Plastics Earn Gold

The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) Design Center honors 2017 winners of the prestigious industrial-design award.

Article Post: 5/8/2018

Senior Technical Editor, Automotive Design & Production

The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) Design Center features a compelling display of award-winning product designs. The U.S.-based professional society of industrial designers sponsors the annual International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the world’s most prestigious and rigorous design competition. 

In the Design Center, 2017 IDEA Gold-level award-winners whose designs prominently feature plastics are highlighted. They include:

  • The Unit Helmet System, a student-designed safety helmet with attachable accessories such as ear plugs, visors, a flashlight and a video camera. Each accessory can be attached or detached simply, while the helmet is in use, through a magnetic snap system.
  • Makeblock Neurons is a programmable electronic building-block platform for STEM education and practice. It contains more than 30 kinds of blocks with different functions; every block can bind with the others to become a multifunctional smart electronics solution. A kid can creating his or her own electronic gadget in less than a minute—while learning flow programming.
  • The Logitech K780 is a multi-device wireless keyboard that can be used with a smartphone, tablet or PC. It is designed to deliver comfortable silent typing and to easily switch between devices. The integrated rubber cradle allows the user to hold a mobile device at an optimum angle.

The IDSA notes that each year over 1,600 entries are submitted across a range of categories. “A jury of world-renowned designers is assembled every year for the final judging stages,” according to the IDEA contest web site. “Finalist entries are meticulously evaluated in a blind setting with incredible attention to detail and rigor.” Evaluation criteria include design innovation; user experience; benefit to the client; benefit to society and appropriate aesthetics.

Check out the display in the IDSA Design Center and see if you think the judges chose well.

Unit Helmet System

