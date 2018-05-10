NPE2018 New Technology Focus: Dazzlingly High-Speed Packaging Production

Several machine suppliers are injection molding caps and thin-wall cups in as fast as 2-sec cycles.

Matthew H. Naitove
Article Post: 5/10/2018

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

An area of market focus among the injection molding exhibits is dazzlingly high-speed packaging production—of caps, in particular, using beefed-up all-electric or hybrid machines.

For example, Engel (Booth W3303) will mold 26-mm HDPE beverage caps with tamper-proof bands in a 96-cavity mold in 2 sec on its all-electric, 460-ton e-cap system.

Wittmann Battenfeld (Booth W3742) will run a 96-cavity mold for still-water caps with an expected cycle time of 2.56 sec on its new 440-ton all-electric EcoPower Xpress.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag (Booth W3045) will run 72 high-precision water caps on its El-Exis SP 300 hybrid in a 2-sec cycle.

And Jon Wai of Taiwan (Booth S24125) is running its “Cap Solution” on a 220-ton machine, producing 48 caps in 3.06 sec.

Apart from caps, Arburg (W1325) is molding two PP tubs weighing just over 0.05 oz apiece in 2.9 sec, and four PP tubs with IML in 1.9 sec.

