Planetary Mixer Testing at No Charge

New 4-gal Planetary Dual Disperser has two high-viscosity blades and two high-speed dispersers.

Charles Ross & Son Co. has added an advanced planetary mixer at its Ross Test & Development Center in Hauppauge, N.Y., and is making the unit available for testing at no cost. The new 4-gal Planetary Dual Disperser (Model PDDM-4) has two high-viscosity blades and two high-speed dispersers. All four agitators rotate on their own axes while orbiting the vessel, ensuring rapid powder wetout and deagglomeration. The jacketed mix vessel can operate under vacuum and reportedly delivers excellent dispersion and uniformity over a wide viscosity range up to around 2 million cp.

The PDDM-4 is one of more than 40 mixers and blenders showcased at the Ross T&D Center. A typical mixing test utilizes the end user’s actual raw materials and process conditions as close as possible to actual production. Proof-of-concept demonstrations such as high-shear emulsification, particle-size reduction, dryblending, vacuum drying, high-viscosity mixing, and three-roll milling are performed routinely.