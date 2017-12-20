Sepro Launches Apps for Enhancing Robot Software

Cycle optimization and online tech support can be added to new or existing robot controls.

In addition to three new, smaller six-axis robots, Sepro of France introduced the first two software apps for its injection molding robots at the recent Fakuma show in Germany (see also this month’s Keeping Up section). Sepro (U.S. office in Warrendale, Pa.) says apps can be used in new or existing robot systems.

One of the first two apps is OptiCycle, which helps fine-tune robot and machine cycles for maximum productivity. It was developed with key global accounts, one of which has upgraded 200 of its 400 Sepro robots with this app. OptiCycle reportedly offers “expert logic” that makes it easier for programmers of all experience levels to evaluate and continuously improve robot and machine cycle times. A plug-in for Sepro’s Touch 2, Visual 2, and Visual 3 controls, OptiCycle requires the operator to answer a few questions and teach the main points in the Visual software. OptiCycle does the rest, such as finding an optimal standby position and anticipating the ejector action. The app also offers suggestions for optimizing end-of-arm tooling and injection-machine strokes. Results are said to include up to 40% faster robot in/out cycles and about 5% faster overall molding cycles—up to 10% faster on larger presses.

The second new app is Live Support, also developed with global customers. Available later this year, it will provide tech service, troubleshooting, and hotline support via smartphone. A USB stick provides a WiFi connection to send robot data to the phone and then to the cloud and Sepro hotline. Customers will be able to initiate service requests, list concerns or questions, and add detailed robot status simply by scanning a QR code.