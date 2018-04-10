Steel Offers High-Corrosion Resistance for Longer Service Life

Uddeholm features Mirrax ESR at NPE2018 in booth S31061. Mirrax ESR is a high-polish stainless tool steel that is suited for molding applications. The company says that it possesses a unique combination of qualities across large cross sections to meet the increasing demands of plastic mold tools. The company says that it is designed to provide excellent polishability, high-corrosion resistance, excellent through-hardening properties, good toughness and wear resistance, which make it an ideal mold steel that offers longer service life and lower production costs.
NPE2018 Exhibitor
Uddeholm
Booth: S31061