Steel Offers High-Corrosion Resistance for Longer Service Life

Uddeholm says that Mirrax ESR possesses a unique combination of qualities across large cross sections to meet the increasing demands of plastic mold tools.

Sunglasses mold made with Uddeholm steel.

Uddeholm features Mirrax ESR at NPE2018 in booth S31061. Mirrax ESR is a high-polish stainless tool steel that is suited for molding applications. The company says that it possesses a unique combination of qualities across large cross sections to meet the increasing demands of plastic mold tools. The company says that it is designed to provide excellent polishability, high-corrosion resistance, excellent through-hardening properties, good toughness and wear resistance, which make it an ideal mold steel that offers longer service life and lower production costs.

