Add Value to Your Compounding Operation

Welcome to the Plastics Technology Compounding Supplement. You received this supplement together with your regular August issue because you indicated to us as part of your subscriber-qualification process that you or your company are involved in compounding, either via single- or twin-screw extrusion or some batch mixing process.
The intention of this supplement is to offer you guidance from some of the world’s foremost authorities on three areas of compounding that perhaps you should take a look at as you endeavor to grow your business. As the cover of this supplement indicates, we have combined these articles under the umbrella of “Value-Added Compounding.” We could have just as easily titled this article collection as “Higher-Margin Compounding.”
Featured Content
In one of these three areas—recycling—the technology is still perhaps in its nascent days. Of course, twin-screw extrusion has been deployed in recycling applications for years. But now, the demands of the public for products containing post-consumer reclaim material has trickled down to the OEMs and brand owners. From there it falls to the processor, and from there to the material supplier, which in many cases is the compounder. Today, compounders are starting to carve a niche in fortifying PCR material with additive packages that help breathe new life into materials that otherwise would be landfilled. Rest assured that as reclaim systems for both commodity- and engineering-grade materials start to evolve, there will be more opportunities for compounders to find a niche in the PCR space, working in the supply chain as the link between the recycler and the processor.
The other two areas focused on here have been around for decades, but for many remain mysterious, if not intimidating. Consultant Rob Jerman put his decades of experience to the task of “demystifying devolatilization.” Even nowadays, when terabytes of information are available through a few keystrokes on a search engine, there just isn’t a whole lot of information on this topic—unless you’re inclined to do a patent search. The other topic is REX, or reactive extrusion. There aren’t that many compounders performing this service, though there seems to be an opportunity. Why? We tapped into the minds of three industry immortals in this area to provide guidance on what this technology is all about, what you need to know to become a player, and where you can go for help.
Value-Added Compounding. Higher-Margin Compounding. I invite you to dig in and perhaps turn the screws.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Tips and Techniques: Compounding 10 Ways to Improve Twin-Screw Compounding Performance
There are many techniques known to operators and plant engineers for increasing the performance of a twin-screw compounding extruder.
-
Thermoplastic Polyesters: It's Time to Know Them Better
There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT? If you’re not sure what they are, how their properties compare, and who sells them, we have the answers—and lots of new developments to report.
-
New Clarifiers & Nucleators: They Make Polypropylene Run Clearer and Faster
New packaging opportunities are opening up for PP, thanks to a new crop of additives that boost clarity, stiffness, HDT, and processing rates.