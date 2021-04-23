Chinaplas 2021 Concludes With More Than 150,000 Visitors

Chinaplas 2021, despite the lingering travel impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and a new city and venue, came within shouting distance of Chinaplas 2019’s attendance, drawing 152,314 to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center over four days. That final tally was down roughly 7% compared to 2019’s 163,314 attendees.

The gap between the shows was mostly closed by Chinese attendees to the event in Shenzhen, with the local visitors totaling 149,771. Overseas visitors only numbered 2363, well off the 42,005 that came to Chinaplas 2019. In 2019, local visitors to the last Chinaplas in Guangzhou numbered 121,309. For interested parties who couldn’t attend, Chinaplas’s organizer, Adsale Exhibition Services, offered a livestream, which garnered more than 360,000 views over the course of the event. Chinaplas 2022 will be held in Shanghai, April 25-28.