Exact Metrology Scans Bobblehead for Museum

The company’s Hexagon Romer features simplicity of operation and reliable 3D measurement.

Exact Metrology was hired by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to scan its “Classic Bobble Boy” bobblehead. The bobblehead was scanned with the Hexagon Romer absolute arm.

The entire process of scanning and data processing was done in a couple of hours. The captured data was used to create a six-foot statue replica, made of EPS with a polyurethane coating. The statue will soon be displayed in front of the museum.

The portable measuring arm allows users to measure on the machine or the shop floor. The Hexagon Romer features no honing procedures, simplicity of operation and reliable 3D measurements. Articulated arms can be equipped with probes of different lengths and scan heads that measure even difficult-to-reach points either optically or by touch.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened its doors to the public February 1, 2019. A bobblehead, also known as a nodder, wobbler or bobble head, is a type of collectible doll. Its head is often oversized and is connected to the body by a spring or hook in such a way that a light tap will cause the head to bobble.