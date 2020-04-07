How One Machine Builder Helps Fight the Coronavirus

Sidel, a major producer of PET stretch-blow molding systems, has transformed its international center of excellence for PET packaging development and blowing solutions in France into a production facility for molding PET hand-sanitizer bottles. The first batch of 5000 bottles for the disinfectant were delivered to the Hospital of Dijon and another batch was distributed to pharmacies and hospitals in the port town of Le Havre in Normandy.

Sidel has marshaled its bottle-development machinery and existing molds, along with donated preforms and caps, to make PET hand-sanitizer bottles for French hospitals and pharmacies.

The French government had issued a general plea for assistance in supplying this currently scarce product. As several industries and hospitals have responded to the call, much of the sanitizing gel has been offered in large containers, which raises difficulties in distributing the product to individual employees.

In only two days, Sidel’s development center found the raw materials and cooperation partners to produce 500-ml bottles using an existing mold, as well as preforms contributed by a major beverage producer. The sport caps were donated by a cap manufacturer. Within one week, the first 5000 bottles were sent to the Dijon hospital.

Based on a request from a local lawmaker, Sidel then quickly designed a smaller, 200-ml bottle format, which is more convenient for individual use, to be distributed to local pharmacies. More than 1000 bottles were distributed to local pharmacies on April 1.

Sidel says it has capacity to produce up to 20,000 hand-sanitizer bottles per week.