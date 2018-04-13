Join The PLASTICS Earth Day Twitter Chat

PLASTICS Earth Day Twitter Chat is hosted by @PLASTICS_US and takes place on Wednesday, April 18 at 11 AM EST.

Earth Day is fast approaching, April 22, and this year’s theme hits close to home: “End Plastic Pollution.” There’s countless stories in the mainstream media about plastic waste and while those of us in the industry understand the importance of plastics in our every day lives, there’s no denying that recycling rates need to increase. None of us like litter and citizens need to take personal responsibility for the plastic pollution that each of us generates. The Earth Day Network has released an online Plastics Pollution Calculator for consumers to calculate the amount of disposable plastic they use in a year and make plans to reduce the waste.

But we need to take it one step more and be proactive in the discussion and educate consumers about the benefits of plastics but also the recyclability. So I was very excited to receive an invitation from the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) to participate in their Earth Day Twitter Chat (@PLASTICS_US) on Wednesday, April 18 at 11:00 AM EST.

We’ll discuss trending topics in sustainability with industry thought leaders including:

Be sure to join in on the conversation!