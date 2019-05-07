Minding Your P’s and Q’s (and Your I’s and O’s) in Medical Molding

Process validation—including Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ)—is a necessary but time consuming procedure, what if you could speed it up?

Cutting process validation time is just one of the topics covered in a new Medical Injection Molding workshop planned for Amerimold.

Erik Sherburne, quality manager at medical molder and contract manufacturer Advance Molding Technologies, Circle Pines, Minn., has a bold (if asterisked) topic for his presentation at Amerimold’s Medical Injection Molding Workshop (June 12, Rosemont, Ill.)—cutting process validation time in half.

The asterisk is the fact that process validation time reductions ultimately depend on the part in question, but in his presentation, Sherburne will walk attendees through the steps they need to take to go from process validation to repeatable production as quickly as possible.

What are some of the tools that molders can use to reduce process validation time, according to Sherburne:

DFM

Simulation

Additive manufacturing

Metrology

Data

Sherburne will also discuss critical dimensions vs. process control dimensions, helping molders figure out if their process is “moving”? Many times today, the quality lab becomes the bottle neck in a molding operation. Sherburne will look at ways to undertake “inspection” before parts are even molded.

Join Sherburne and the Workshop’s other speakers in Chicago to take your medical molding operations and its IQ/OQ/PQ to the next level.