Resin Conveying System Maximizes Throughput While Minimizing Material and Machine Abuse

Patented technology allows plastics processors to convey material at whatever speed provides the best throughput without damaging equipment or resin.

Resin conveying is the lifeblood of a plastics processing facility, distributing materials to machines and making the actual conversion of pellets into parts, possible. On March 12, processors can learn about a new patented technology that delivers that lifeblood in the most efficient means possible, without damaging pellets or equipment along the way.

Conair says its patented Wave Conveying system virtually eliminates pellet fracturing, "angel hair" and equipment wear caused by high-speed vacuum conveying. Comprised mainly of standard vacuum-conveying components, the Wave Conveying system optimizes material delivery.

In the free webinar, attendees will learn about the problems associated with high-speed vacuum conveying (also called dilute-phase conveying), which has heretofore been the de facto approach to plastics resin conveying. The presentation also discusses the development and testing of the new system; a general description of its design and operation; and customer use cases to confirm its practicability and effectiveness.



Presenting this information will be Doug Brewster, Conveying Product Manager for the Conair Group, and the primary developer of Wave Conveying—the patented variable-speed conveying system.

